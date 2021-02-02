The Global Wind Organization (GWO) approved the new wind training center that will ensure the US offshore and onshore wind sectors meet with the customers. The center is a product of Arcon Training Centre and the UK’s AIS Training, which vowed to partner to develop the offshore and onshore wind sector in the US. The center is situated at Arcon’s facility in Salisbury and will start operations aimed to meet the new agreement. The GWO audited the center before approving it to offer GWO Basic Safety Training apart from the other mega services it would facilitate. This training is essential to all those who intend to work in the global wind industry.

The GWO training courses that Arcon will be providing include first aid, heights training, manual support training, and sea survival to everyone enrolling at the center before venturing into the advanced training programs. The new facility integrates a high training tower, climbing and rescue platforms, an open ground for manual handling training, fire training structures, furnished classes, administration offices, and communal areas.

The facility developers poached some staff from the AIS Training Centre to help with the new centre’s development, teaching the instructors, and helping in the meeting of GWO standards to realize its approval and accreditation. Initially, the center should have been operational by last year. Still, the coronavirus pandemic slowed the construction processes, forcing the centre’s unveiling and certification to come to this year. Katarina Ennerfelt of Arcon Training Centre expressed the developers’ excitement to pass GWO tests to become an industry-accredited training center meeting the expanding US wind industry’s demands. She added that this new development would open the Eastern Shore of Maryland for economic growth. Moreover, the people will have the skills and training to make them compatible with the job market.

Katarina stated that they have been anticipating offshore wind energy development in this area, and the training center might unveil Maryland’s state for such investment and growth. The chief of sales at AIS Training, Geoff Croft, stated that they have managed to maneuver around the coronavirus pandemic and develop the training project to the standards that have been finally accredited by GWO. He added that the offshore wind energy projects that have characterized the US would eventually come to Maryland, a perfect place for such tasks. Additionally, the residents will sign up for the training, making them ideal for such energy projects.